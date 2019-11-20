Emerson Theater joins 'Giving Tuesday' Dec. 3

Emerson Theater Collaborative is participating in the Dec. 3 Giving Tuesday campaign to provide scholarships to children in need for our Summer Youth Theater Program and to continue to produce quality professional theater for local audiences.

Giving Tuesday harnesses the generosity of millions of people around the world to support the causes they believe in and the communities in which they live. It occurs globally on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving Day as a way to greet the holiday season with a spirit of giving and support for local organizations that contribute to their communities.

ETC, which was honored to be named the 2019 Spirit of Sedona Community Collaborator of the Year, is participating in this campaign to secure the funding we need to provide children in Sedona and across the Verde Valley the opportunity to participate in professional theater productions. We are also excited to continue to bring high quality, compelling theater to the community throughout the year like our upcoming show Christmas Thieves: A Small Town Radio Play by Greg Oliver Bodine, which opens Dec. 5.

This past summer, ETC’s Summer Youth Theater Program presented playwright Dan Neidermyer’s The Tortoise and the Hare Race Again. Eleven local children participated in the program filling various stage roles learning about other elements of theater such as stage and set design, costuming and musical production.

Scholarships were provided to students in need making this production possible. This program has been growing each year and scholarships are an essential contributing factor. The summer arts program helps change lives for our local youth. For 2020, ETC is planning to produce We Are Monsters, a children’s musical.

ETC plans an exciting array of productions for 2020 including Vivian’s Music in February and Golda’s Balcony starring Sandra Laub in September. In May 2020, ETC is producing a world class theater event about a culinary superstar entitled Raging Skillet by playwright Jacques LaMarre. It’s about renowned Chef Rossi, owner and executive chef of The Raging Skillet in New York City.



She has been called “a new breed of rebel anti-caterer” by the New York Times, “the wildest thing this side of the Mason Dixon Line” by Zagat and has been named among The Knot’s Best of Wedding Caterers.



This play has received rave reviews and has traveled the country. ETC is thrilled to have the show make its Arizona debut in Sedona. In addition, the show will feature professional actors from Actors Equity Association.

ETC is grateful for the generous support of the community and hopes to continue to grow and provide unforgettable live theater in Sedona.

Please consider participating in Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3 to support youth and performance programs.

Visit bit.ly/GIVE2Youth to make your contribution.

For more information, call 860-705-9711 or visit www.go2etc.org.