Flood watch leads to sandbag availability

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the Verde Valley through noon Thursday. VVN file/Vyto Starinskas

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: November 20, 2019 7:10 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the Verde Valley through noon Thursday.

That has led the City of Sedona to issue a notice of sandbag availability.

View the Sedona sandbag locations on an online map found here: tinyurl.com/uex5ob2

The map shows the hours for the high school and city maintenance yard locations. Two other locations — the Uptown public parking lot and Sedona United Methodist Church — are self-serve and open at all hours.

The city encourages motorists to give extra time for travel. Do not enter closed or flooded crossings.

To stay up to date, check the National Weather Service website at weather.gov.

