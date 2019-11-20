Hilton Hotel: Villagers say 'No!' Supervisors unanimously say yes

COTTONWOOD — Despite very little vocal public support for the project, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved a hotly contested zoning change Wednesday.

The board voted 5-0 to approve the zoning change request of Chandrika and Jack Patel, a Flagstaff couple who has plans to build a two-story, 154-room Hilton Hotel on the southeast corner of State Route 179 and Jacks Canyon Road in the Village of Oak Creek. The approval clears a major hurdle in developing land the Patels have owned, but not utilized, for about 26 years.

“There has been so much talk about how if you don’t approve this, the Patels might take you to court, and you could lose,” said Barb Gordon, one of about 18 people to speak against the project during the nearly three-hour hearing. “But I say ‘Get sued.’ As a taxpayer, it’s worth it to me to have a precedent like that. I don’t buy the argument that C2-1 zoning is the best compromise.”

The vote to approve the re-zoning, from the default “RCU-2A” residential zoning that the property has held for almost 50 years, was held after Board Chair and District 3 Supervisor Randy Garrison read about 50 letters of opposition from those who didn’t wish to be among the 18 speakers. The county received feedback from about 1,700 people about the project in one form or another —the majority of it in opposition to the hotel — in addition to a non-binding recommendation against approval from the Big Park Regional Coordinating Council.

Big Park’s Planning and Zoning Committee voted 6-3 earlier this year to recommend approval before the community organization voted down the proposal. The County Planning and Zoning Commission gave the rezoning a 10-0 approval, with two of those commissioners testifying briefly before the supervisors Wednesday.

County Planning and Zoning recommended a list of 11 restrictions that include a 34-foot maximum height. Attorney Jennifer K. Boblick, of Sender and Associates in Tempe, who presented on behalf of the Patels, said that communication between the Patels and the Arizona Department of Transportation has led to a “deceleration lane” being added to the plan, along northbound State Route 179.

No left-turn access across the 179 median is in the plan; the only access to southbound 179 will be off of the main property entrance along Jacks Canyon Road.

Garrison said tourism in the area is a “die cast a long time ago” and that the hotel would provide relief to a tense short-term rental situation in the area. He also said he favors a C2-1 over a planned area development, or a PAD, because if the property is ever sold, all of the Planning and Zoning’s 11 restrictions will remain in place.

Supervisor Tom Thurman said a 154-room hotel, when at capacity, would be a significant number of people to move in an emergency, but not as many as if, say, a grocery store were on that site.

One Village of Oak Creek resident said she is concerned it might take a major tragedy to force authorities to create major changes in either evacuation plans for the area or capping occupancy.

“The owners of this property have shown hate and distaste for our community,” Lenore Hemingway said. “If they cared, they would be bringing in something people from here could use. We’ve got enough hotels. This is dangerous. There is going to be loss of life. It is going to happen.”