Local food columnists design holiday brunch

Brunch — such a nice time to get together with family and friends. Brunch hours run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hosts should choose a comfortable time: time to allow for rewarming of premade items and time for final touches. Some guests may offer to bring a dish. Adapt those into your brunch. Perhaps beverage? Finger food? Extra silverware or dishes. Even the centerpiece.

The Dunnery and Klose-Nordberg foodie interests were first shared at the latter’s invitation to their home several years ago. We can’t remember all the delicious foods ... we just know everything was superb.

Now that the Klose-Nordbergs write a weekly dining column, we dreamed up the idea of collaborating on writing a holiday article for both local papers. Munching on Phil’s pumpkin chocolate chip bread and steaming coffee helped us decide what and how. Brunch it was to be.

Store purchases of menu items can be just as nice and surely easier, but we wanted to show off our delight in cooking delicious fare. As when planning any event involving food, we considered number of guests (6 in this case), taste, eye appeal, cost and the least last-minute fuss for the hosts.

The following does not take into account specific dietary needs, which of course we would do when necessary.

MENU

• Bloody Mary Bar with homemade mix beginning with tomato juice and added horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, fresh lemon, hot sauce and fresh ground pepper to taste. Laid out in separate containers 15 minutes prior to arrival of guests for them to complete the drink might be Vodka, celery sticks, pickle spears, asparagus spears, bacon, olives, and iced shrimp.

• Winter Citrus Salad can be a beautifully designed platter of peeled and sliced grapefruit and oranges, dressed up with slices of limes and lemons and a few mint sprigs. A simple dressing of flavored yogurt, thinned with milk and seasoned with cinnamon or ginger could be served on the side.

• Baked Bacon (we all like bacon) - Layout a pound of bacon on parchment lined cookie sheet and slow cook at 375 for 30 min. or more. Drain off fat, blot with paper towel and refrigerate or freeze for later use.

Roasted Vegetables: Roast trimmed and halved Brussel sprouts, peeled beets and carrots cut to similar size, lightly sprinkled olive oil and seasoning for 20 or more min. at 400 degrees.

• Creamed Chicken and White Cheddar or Gruyere Sauce (served in a patty shell): Serves 6

6 Baked patty shells, lids separated

½ cup chopped cooked chicken

1 Tablespoon butter

2 Tablespoons chopped green onions (save half for garnish)

6 large eggs, lightly beaten

½ cup of cheddar cheese sauce

Shredded Parmesan cheese and paprika for garnish.

Do-Aheads:

Cheese sauce directions for 2 ½ Cups: Heat 2 cups milk in saucepan. Whisk in ¼ Cup all-purpose flour. Cook until slightly thickened. Take off heat. Stir in 4 oz. shred Gruyere or white cheddar. Will thicken as cools. Refrigerated for later use.

Patty shells baked day or days before, cooled, bagged and kept at room temperature.

• Chicken breast, poached, day before, or deboned from purchased rotisserie chicken; chop, seal, refrigerate. Tried canned, but not attractive as meat shredded when combined.

• Shell eggs set out of refrigerator night before — fluffier when cooked.

• Green onions chopped, sealed and refrigerated.

• Last Minute Directions: Melt butter in nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add chicken and green onions, until onion tender. Add eggs and cook without stirring, 1-2 minutes. Gently draw cooked eggs away from sides of pan to form large pieces. Cook, stirring occasionally, 1-2 minutes or until eggs are thickened and moist. Do not overcook.

Gently fold in cheddar cheese sauce. Spoon mixture into warmed patty shells, replace top, garnish with Parmesan, paprika and green onions. Plate with reheated bacon and roasted vegetables and voila! A delicious and tasty brunch entrée.

Coffee and Dessert: Gingerbread Cake with Lemon Glaze

Phil adapted a NY Times recipe from Karen Demasco, made moist and flavorful with the inclusion of stout beer, molasses and brewed coffee. Look for it in print elsewhere!

Many thanks to Lee (Mimi) and Phil. We had fun and hope to something together again.

Holiday blessings for our readers. Jeff and Suzie at The Dunnery.