Meet your Big Park Council Representative Lenore Hemingway

Lenore Hemingway

Lenore Hemingway

Originally Published: November 20, 2019 12:28 p.m.

Name: Lenore Hemingway

Who do you represent on Big Park Council and what kind of member is it: RAM (Residential), BOA (Business Owner) or EIM Educational Institution)? Briefly describe its character or anything that makes it unique. I am the representative for Pine Valley subdivision which is a RAM located at the end of Jacks Canyon Road. It has been in existence since the late 1960s. It was started as a mobile home park and through the years has become a treasure of artists and a mix of residents who share in protecting nature around us. There are over 200 lots in this subdivision.

Current/Past Officers and Committee/Project Chairs, describe your title and responsibilities. What have been your most interesting challenges and successes with the Council? I am a new representative to the Big Park Council for my subdivision, but have just recently participated on the Membership Ad Hoc Committee. But, I have been active in the Pine Valley Property Owners Association for over 10 years. I have previously been on the welcoming committee, the social committee and was also the editor of our subdivision newsletter for over 4 years. I participated in several committees to the betterment of the residents protecting their rights with the county and Big Park Council and have attended BP meetings regularly for several years as a concerned citizen

Do you work full time, part time, retired or retired part time? I retired from the US Air Force over 13 years ago, but found a new calling as a mosaic and glass artist after moving to Sedona. I enjoy making my art and selling it here locally in the VOC at the Village Gallery of Local Artists. I have been an artist there since 2011 and enjoy meeting new customers and sharing in a networking environment with 40 other artists. The gallery provides a place for both tourists and locals to purchase gifts and art.

How many years have you lived in the Big Park/Village of Oak Creek area and from where did you come? What do you like best and least about living here? My husband and I moved to VOC full-time in 2006. We physically built our own green home. We moved here from Colorado, but I am originally from upstate NY and lived in 15 different locations throughout my career. I love the VOC for its small town character and ability to get around. I absolutely love our neighborhood and the wonderful relationship shared with neighbors there. It is like having a second family. Probably the most attractive part of living here is the scenery. It is amazingly therapeutic and inspiring. I still have to stop regularly and take ANOTHER red rock photograph.

What are your favorite pastimes, interests and/or community involvements? I am active in many art activities, volunteer with SedonaKind and have rehabilitated wildlife part time over the past 20 years. I specialized in hummingbird rehab here for a few years, but have had to retire, it is very time consuming. I do assist with hummingbird banding events annually at my home to promote scientific research on the birds, and have hosted school groups and photography workshops. I am blessed that I am able to hike and bike in the area most of the year.

