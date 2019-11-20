Rotary Grocery Grab set Dec. 14 at Clark’s Market
Fill a grocery cart in five minutes for free? That’s right. If you have the winning ticket sponsored by the Rotary Club of Sedona Village and Clark’s Market, you can have a private, five minute shopping spree (excluding alcohol & tobacco products, limit two of any item) Saturday, Dec. 14, at Clark’s Market in the Village of Oak Creek.
Tickets can be purchased for 1 for $10 or 3 for $25 from any Village Rotarian.
Other prizes for $100, $50, $25 gift cards will also be drawn for lucky winners.
The proceeds from this event will benefit Sedona area young musicians trip to Carnegie Hall and local Rotary grants and projects. Join the fun and win a basketful of groceries just in time for the holidays.
For information contact any Village Rotarian or go to www.sedonavillagerotary.org .
The Rotary Club of Sedona Village meets the second and fourth Thursday’s of each month at the Oak Creek Country Club’s Red Stone Grill at 7:30 a.m.
The club’s mission: Where neighbors, friends and problem solvers share ideas, join leaders, and take action to create beneficial change within our local and worldwide communities.
