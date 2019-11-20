Sedona Railroaders annual holiday train show Dec. 13-28
The Sedona Railroaders will have their annual holiday train show this year Dec. 13-28 (closed Dec. 24-25).
This traditional holiday event in its 25th year will again take place in the Sedona Vista Village in the Village of Oak Creek on the corner of Highway 179 and Jacks Canyon Road. Hours will be daily 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The show is free to the public.
This year’s show is again sponsored by the Sedona McDonald’s.
No Christmas would be complete without memories of the old-fashioned department store’s displays of miniature toy trains.
“Get on Board” and enjoy the re-creation of some of these memories through stunning visual images of operating model railroad equipment. This year’s exhibit will include an American Flyer S gauge layout. G, O, N, and HO gauges will also be on display.
Three drawings will be held during the event. Prizes include a pair of tickets on the Verde Canyon Railroad and two separate pairs of tickets on the Grand Canyon Railroad.
Club members look forward to sharing their love of model railroading with residents and visitors alike.
