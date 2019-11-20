Village People: Community service all in day's work for Mark Moorehead

“Compromise and cooperation go a long way.” At the end of our interview, I asked Mark Moorehead for some words of wisdom. His response describes his upbringing and how he chooses to live his life.

Mark is a man of character and integrity in a career field requiring cooperation and compromise. Even in his volunteer endeavors, he is focused on the greater good rather than his own agenda and seeks to accomplish it by applying this stated wisdom.

Mark and his brother were raised in a Detroit suburb; his mother a stay-at-home mom, his dad (a former military man) ran his own construction company.

His parents were active volunteers with non-profits, civic groups and political causes. They taught their sons about duty and the value of giving back to your community. Mark embraced this thinking and served in a high school environmental club.

He also worked on presidential campaigns. At 15 years of age he headed the Nixon campaign, effort in his area (no, the national campaign folks weren’t aware of his age).

In college he maintained involvement in political campaigns and joined protests against George Wallace‘s racist policies. He later served on PTA and was a Boy Scout leader.

Moving to the Village in 2009, Mark is currently the Gem & Mineral Club President, volunteers with Giving Angels and has served on the Big Park Regional Coordinating Council (BPRCC) for eight years, active on its P&Z Committee for six years, chairing that committee for the past two years.

He has thoroughly enjoyed the P&Z Committee and the opportunity to learn, “I’ve met a lot of very capable and skilled people who all had the best interests of the community in mind.”

Graduating from University of Michigan with a Poly Science degree, Mark wanted to work for the State Department hoping to be useful for positive change.

Serving as a Teamster rep (during the era when Jimmy Hoffa disappeared), Mark’s boss disappeared, his body eventually showing up in the trunk of his own car. Teaching high school, Mark realized he would need more income to care for his family and become an insurance adjuster.

Mark met his wife, Lynda (now married 26 years), in a hiking club. Their son, Michael, is a PhD candidate in nuclear engineering.

Lynda is a free-lance writer (among other things) and introduced Mark to it. At one point he was an independent film critic interviewing directors and producers from DreamWorks Pictures and celebrities like Jeffrey Katzenberg (Disney), musician Bryan Adams and actor Kevin Costner.

In 1989, Mark moved to Scottsdale where he opened an Allstate insurance agency. Two years later he sold the business and went to work for USAA as a large loss adjuster. He eventually worked as a general adjuster (only one of 42 in the company) overseeing the on-site efforts for catastrophic events (wildfires, etc.).

After 25 years with USAA Mark opened Appraisal Clause Services where he represents the homeowner/business owner against insurance companies who are offering less than the actual cost of loss (Mark can be reached at 928-274-4450).

Jim Cunningham, Jr. is a pastor, husband, father, lover of people, friend, neighbor, counselor, teacher, book collector, and jack-of-all-trades. Meet him here each month to become acquainted with yet another Village resident.