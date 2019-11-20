OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Villager logo
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Nov. 20
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

VOC Nazarene Church to host Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

You are invited to experience the VOC Community Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at VOC Community Nazarene Church, 55 Rojo Drive, 86351 (¼ south of the Hilton round-a-bout). If you have questions or seek more information you can call 928-284-0015 or Pastor Jim’s cell at 702-810-4048. You can also go to www.vocnaz.org.

You are invited to experience the VOC Community Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at VOC Community Nazarene Church, 55 Rojo Drive, 86351 (¼ south of the Hilton round-a-bout). If you have questions or seek more information you can call 928-284-0015 or Pastor Jim’s cell at 702-810-4048. You can also go to www.vocnaz.org.

By JIM CUNNINGHAM, JR. Special to The Villager
Originally Published: November 20, 2019 11:10 a.m.

Christmas is a special time for those in the Christian faith. It’s one of the major church holidays and the time of year when they celebrate the birth of Jesus. Whether practicing the Christian faith or not, most Americans are aware of the connection between Christmas and the birth of Jesus. For those not affiliated with Christianity, this can still be a very special time of year.

By nature, people are contemplative, seeking hope, peace, meaning and searching within for answers. Some of the traditions of Christmas encourage and give opportunity to do just that. The annual VOC Community Christmas Eve Candlelight Service is one of those times. Hosted by the VOC Community Nazarene Church, it’s truly a community event meant for everyone.

With all electric lights off and almost 1,500 candles throughout the facility, you really have to be there to fully appreciate the experience. Opening the front door you step in to a different realm. It feels warm, comfortable, inviting, homey, intimate, and sacred. It also feels as if you’re connected to everyone else there in a place that’s much bigger than its physical space. It’s a place of contemplation…inviting prayer, meditation and introspection.

There is soft music, both recorded and live, readings, scripture and prayer. On one side of the room pastors Jim and Cindy Cunningham serve communion to any and all who want to participate in the celebration of Jesus. This is usually done family by family. Each year, families have invited those who are alone to join them for communion. This is a come and go service; you can come and stay for the hour or just for a few minutes.

“We are amazed each year at the response from our small community” said Pastor Cindy. “People come intending to stay for a few minutes and are so moved they stay the whole hour. They say it’s because of the tranquil space. It invites them to sit back and get a soul rest in the midst of a chaotic Christmas season.”

Each year there are many tourists who come by. The comments they leave make it clear they have never experienced anything like this, ever before. Some have stated they will be back for future Christmas Eve services because they want to continue to be a part of something so special.

You are invited to experience the VOC Community Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at VOC Community Nazarene Church, 55 Rojo Drive, 86351 (¼ south of the Hilton round-a-bout). If you have questions or seek more information you can call 928-284-0015 or Pastor Jim’s cell at 702-810-4048. You can also go to www.vocnaz.org.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Experience peace and hope of Christmas at VOC Community Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
Nazarene Church to host Community Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
Nazarene Church invites community to annual Christmas Eve Service
Community comes together for school supply/backpack drive and back-to-school give-a-way
Community asked to step up for school supply/backpack drive

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News