VOCA focuses on present, future financial matters as year comes to an end

Our year-end activities continue to keep us busy at VOCA/Oakcreek Country Club. Below is a quick update:

The 2020 budget, along with an update on the progress of the Reserve Study, was presented at a well-attended member meeting held on Nov. 6. The presentation is available in the member’s section of the VOCA website.

The Board, with final recommendations from the Finance Committee, will be voting on the 2020 budget at their regular meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

This budget assumes no increase in annual assessments. The budget for 2020 will be subsequently adjusted to reflect the increase, should the proposed increase be approved by the membership on the April ballot.

The Finance Committee and Board will have a working session in early December to finalize the ballot measure for the increase in annual assessments.

The Board will take an official vote on the initiative in the regular December Board meeting on Dec. 18. More information on the decision and rationale will be communicated regularly, so that the membership can be well informed before ballots are cast.

The Oakcreek Country Club is winding down from their challenging year of weather. From “Snowmaggedon” to “Nonsoons,” our golf superintendent and staff had quite the challenge keeping up with the weather, while our head golf professional and crew, managed member and customer expectations.

All in all, despite the weather challenges, the golf course received five-star ratings on golf course conditions and the customer experience. The financials, however, were a bit more challenging, as insurance did not cover the total loss from the storm damage.

Golf members will soon receive invoices for 2020 membership renewal, and as usual, there will be a modest hike. Public rates will also be raised, slightly.

These increases are not meant to make up for the 2019 year, but rather, necessary in order to keep up with rising payroll rates (mandated by law), as well as increases in utilities, insurance, and general costs.

We truly appreciate our loyal golf members, and customer base, whose support enables this course to remain one of the best in the area.

Finally, as we approach year-end, there will be several sponsored activities:

• Oakcreek Country Club will have their annual member balloon sale on Dec. 5.

• On Dec. 5, visit space through the eyes of Astro Photograhper, Victor Rogus. Join us for this free showing and learn about space, the stars, and the planets that grace this universe.

• VOCA will host a New Years Eve party on Dec. 31. DJ Jeannie Carroll will provide the music, champagne toasts and dancing will be on the agenda. The cost is only $25 per person. Reservations are required. Let’s hope we don’t get snowed out this year!

As you navigate all the responsibilities of this holiday season, please remember to take care of yourself, and stay healthy and safe. Happy holidays.