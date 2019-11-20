Western Light: Elk Alert
While at the Grand Canyon recently, I was lucky enough to see some elk strolling through the juniper and pinyon pine along the west rim. This young bull has only spikes, but I saw another, older one (no pic, unfortunately) that was sporting a full set of antlers. They look pretty shaggy; already putting on their winter coat. And, as denizens of this most popular tourist attraction, were not the least bit perturbed by people taking pics of them. They stopped for a minute, posed, then went on their way.
Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.
