Four Cowboys earn Central Region volleyball recognition

Two Camp Verde High volleyball players earned All-Central Region honors, up from zero a year ago.

Senior Bennett Holm, as a hitter/middle blocker, and senior setter Chelsey Battise were named second team All-Central Region.

Additionally, junior Maya Hedges, as a hitter/middle blocker, and junior libero Tierney Schuh were honorable mention.

Last season Holm, Battise and Hedges were honorable mention.

Sedona Red Rock’s John Parks won Region Coach of the Year and Mary Westervelt, from Sedona Red Rock was Region Player of the Year. Bianca Sanabria from Valley Lutheran won Region Defensive Player of the Year and Nerin Valasakos of Glendale Prep was Region Offensive Player of the Year.

Camp Verde had the most honorable mention nods, no other school had more than one.

Scottsdale Prep led the way with three first teamers and had the most All-Central players overall with four, followed by three for Sedona Red Rock and then two for CV, Valley Lutheran and Glendale Prep and one from Northland Prep.

Sedona Red Rock won the seven-team region with an 11-1 mark, followed by 10-2 Scottsdale Prep. Sedona Red Rock and Scottsdale Prep reached the state quarterfinals and Valley Lutheran made it to the first round of the state tournament.