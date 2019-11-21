Obituary: Victor M. Apodaca, died 2019
Victor M. Apodaca, 90, of Buckeye, Arizona passed away on Nov. 14, 2019. He was born in Jerome, Arizona to Inez Apodaca and Mercedes Kelly.
He attended Jerome Elementary.
He served his country in the US Army from 1951-1957, the US Air Force from 1959-1963 and then again in the US Army from 1964-1975. He served during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He ranked as an E7 and earned the Bronze Star.
He was involved in the Knights of Columbus as a 4th Degree Knight. He was also involved with the House of Ruth. Victor was preceded in death by his mother, Mercedes Kelly; and his father, Inez Apodaca. He is survived by his wife, Vivian of Glendale; his brothers, Paul Kelly (Sharon) and Mike Kelly both of Tucson, Ariz.; sisters, Eleanor Thornburg, Anne Bower of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Jeannette Myers (Blaine) of Buckeye, Ariz.
Visitation with Rosary was held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Rd., Cottonwood, Arizona, on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 11 a.m.
An online Guestbook is available.
Information provided by survivors.
