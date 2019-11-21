OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Nov. 21
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Pedestrian dies after being struck in Uptown Sedona

According to a news release, a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Uptown Sedona on Friday, Nov. 15 died about five days later, despite being transported by helicopter to a Flagstaff hospital. Courtesy of Sedona Fire District

According to a news release, a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Uptown Sedona on Friday, Nov. 15 died about five days later, despite being transported by helicopter to a Flagstaff hospital. Courtesy of Sedona Fire District

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: November 21, 2019 5:59 p.m.

SEDONA -- According to a news release, a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Uptown Sedona last week has died.

The Sedona Police Department said Thursday that an accident happened Friday, Nov. 15, just before 6 p.m. at Jordan and Capitol Butte roads in Uptown, in which a pedestrian was allegedly walking down the middle of Jordan Road.

The victim was struck by a vehicle, and, despite being transported by helicopter to a Flagstaff hospital, died five days later.

“The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was not carrying or wearing lights,” Sedona Police Lt. Stephanie Foley said in the news release. “The driver told police he was not able to see the roadway briefly because of the headlights of a vehicle passing in the opposite direction.”

The pedestrian was airlifted to Flagstaff Medical Center with the assistance of the Sedona Fire District.

At the time of the accident, the release states, police administered field sobriety tests to the driver at the scene and did not observe signs of impairment.

The driver voluntarily submitted a blood sample for testing by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

No citations were issued at the scene; the investigation remains ongoing, pending blood test results from DPS.

The release says this was Sedona’s first pedestrian-vehicle fatality in 13 years.

“It’s a tragedy,” Foley said. “We encourage everyone to be aware of safety when walking near roadways, especially this time of year when there is less daylight.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Child hit by vehicle, driver later dies
One woman dies after 13-vehicle collision on I-17
Pedestrian struck by vehicle
Man airlifted to hospital after being hit by car (see video)
Man dies after being struck by motorist

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News