Pink Out!: NAZ Suns host breast cancer awareness night

The NAZ Suns will host their annual Breast Cancer Awareness Night on Saturday and wear special pink jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. Photo courtesy NAZ Suns

The NAZ Suns will host their annual Breast Cancer Awareness Night on Saturday and wear special pink jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. Photo courtesy NAZ Suns

NAZ Suns
Originally Published: November 21, 2019 2:23 p.m.

PRESCOTT VALLEY – Breast cancer has affected too many lives, and the Northern Arizona Suns are raising money and awareness to fight against it.

On Saturday, the Northern Arizona Suns will host their fourth annual Breast Cancer Awareness Night, presented by the Yavapai Regional Medical Center. The game will tip off at 5 p.m. at the Findlay Toyota Center, as the Suns face the Lakeland Magic.

The NAZ Suns will wear specialty pink jerseys that will be auctioned off in-person immediately following the game. Winning bidders will get the jersey they purchased, the jersey autographed, and they will receive a professional photo taken with the player. All proceeds from the jerseys will benefit the BreastCare Center at YRMC.

This year, the Suns are making the game a “Pink Out,” encouraging all fans to wear pink. The Suns will be selling pink shirts in their team shop on Saturday, with all proceeds going to the BreastCare Center at YRMC.

The first 1,000 fans in the door will receive a free clear tote bag, courtesy of the Yavapai Regional Medical Center. At the game, there will also be a breast cancer awareness sign making station, a photo booth, and the arena will have a new “pink” look to it.

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at www.nazsuns.com/tickets, the Findlay Toyota Center box office, or www.ticketmaster.com.

