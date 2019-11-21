OFFERS
Winner, winner, turkey dinner

Pastor Bill Witt said a prayer at each of the tables Wednesday as part of Old Town Mission's annual community meal.

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: November 21, 2019 8:56 p.m.

Cottonwood’s Old Town Mission celebrates Thanksgiving a bit earlier than most.

The Mission’s volunteers served up the annual community meal restaurant-style Wednesday.

The mission serves the approximately 18 percent of its regular visitors who are homeless, plus many elderly in the area.

