Winner, winner, turkey dinner
Originally Published: November 21, 2019 8:56 p.m.
Cottonwood’s Old Town Mission celebrates Thanksgiving a bit earlier than most.
The Mission’s volunteers served up the annual community meal restaurant-style Wednesday.
The mission serves the approximately 18 percent of its regular visitors who are homeless, plus many elderly in the area.
