Emerson Theater Collaborative presents playwright Greg Oliver Bodine’s Christmas Thieves: A Small Town Radio Play at Sedona United Methodist Church, Dec. 5-7 and Dec. 13-15.

This performance is in cooperation with the City of Sedona, Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots, Accord Hospice and Sedona United Methodist Church.

It’s Christmas Eve in America’s heartland and radio host Bjorn Gundlarrsen is preparing for the telethon performance that will keep his tiny polka station afloat. Unfortunately, the prize troupe of British actors he’s hired has all fallen ill due to a dastardly combination of indigestible foreign meats.

With time running out, will Bjorn be able to replace them in time and save the show? After all, it’s not like Christmas is known for miracles ... Christmas thieves will delight audiences of all ages.

ETC will also present two short plays taken straight from the radio show days of old: The Shadow: Joey’s Christmas Story and Sherlock Holmes: The Adventure of the Christmas Bride.

In The Shadow: Joey’s Christmas Story, Lamont and Margo help the family of a paperboy whose father committed a crime out of desperation so his family could have a nice holiday.

Sherlock Holmes: The Adventure of the Christmas Bride gives Holmes and Watson the ETC treatment in this festive holiday-themed episode. Ghosts, imposters and singing vicars are running amok – can the World’s Greatest Detective solve the mystery before Christmas is ruined forever?

Performances are presented by special arrangement of Playscripts, Inc. and made possible by a grant from the City of Sedona.

All shows will be at Sedona United Methodist Church, located at 110 Indian Cliffs Road.

Tickets are available at the door or online in advance at bit.ly/ETCHolidayFun. Show times are 7 p.m. Dec. 5-7, 13-14, and at 2 p.m. Dec. 15. Ticket prices are $25. Seniors and students are $20.

For more information, call 860-705-9711 or visit emersontheatercollaborative.org.