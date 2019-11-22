Commentary: If life’s a drag for you, change your life

When Aimee V. Justice stepped out onto a Cottonwood stage on a recent Saturday evening, it was hardly her first appearance in town, so she probably wasn’t as nervous as she was when she first started performing.

However, there was a time — not so long ago — when transgender, lesbian, gay, bisexual performers might have been plenty nervous on a stage — or anywhere else in the United States for that matter.

One of the reasons we should respect not only the rights of human beings to be themselves, but also their right to express and promote in ways that make their productions as successful as anyone else’s, is because there were many centuries, leading up to the last 50 years or so, when they couldn’t.

To me, advocacy means standing up for those who can’t, or who are still relatively newly able to do so. Fifty years might sound like a long time, but compared to, say, 400-plus years of white, straight folks having a relatively easy time being themselves on this continent, five decades is a relatively short span of time.

This year, the LGBTQ community has commemorated 50 years since the Stonewall Riots, a symbolic and inspiring event that led to the gay rights movement of the 1970s and 80s and so much more. That milestone, coupled with the social, political and economic barriers that community still faces in 2019, remind us it’s as important as ever for us to look at all fellow humans with kinder eyes.

If you think an event like a riot in New York City, during the turbulent 1960s, has no impact on our part of rural Arizona today, try asking more than a handful of your neighbors how they feel about a drag show happening in Cottonwood. That would not be merely a hypothetical exercise to stir things up; our Facebook page has already received negative feedback this year for publishing previews of drag shows in our entertainment publication, Kudos.

The type and amount of violence, hateful comments and less-obvious forms of negativity these folks have had to put up with throughout human history must finally be brought to a close. A species capable of inventing technology that can put cartoon ears on a live video image, creating imitation hamburger meat and turning “social media influencer” into an actual career is surely capable of treating each other better.

Some might wonder, with all the legislation, pride parades everywhere from conservative cities to rural places like Las Vegas, New Mexico, and the general understanding that LGBTQ are nearly everywhere in the world, more demand for human rights wouldn’t be needed. However, as long as the mere mention or image leads folks down an apparently familiar trail of insults, ridicule and savage amusement, the fight rolls on.

It’s a battle not to be waged entirely by the community itself — though it shoulders, by far, the lion’s share of the burden — but also by those who want to be remembered as having fought for their neighbors.

Name one historical figure that is revered solely for hating and disliking people because of who they are: “Boy howdy, that person never did a thing in life, but they sure were mean and needlessly rude to gay people, and that hating really made the world a better place.”

And before we get into preference or identity as a choice, think about the first time you realized that you liked boys or girls, or what sort of clothes or dancing you like.

For most of us, if we remember such moments, it likely seemed and felt quite natural. We must move past the hypocrisy that slowed down so many generations before. Anyone who’s ever sung along to a Freddy Mercury, Elton John, Judas Priest, Billy Squier, Brandy Clark or Ty Herndon song, or laugh at a Lily Tomlin or Neil Patrick Harris line, can surely be silent about orientations they don’t quite understand.

Gay and trans people aren’t in the world to ruin your child’s library experience or to take anything away from any of us. In fact, many people I’ve known who aren’t straight and heterosexual say that given the choice, they wouldn’t have chosen to live in the minority.

Let’s move ahead to a place that doesn’t simply tolerate each other. Acceptance means showing people they have the freedom to be themselves — all of the time.