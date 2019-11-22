An evening of poetry at Rumi Tree Gallery

The Rumi Tree Gallery will host an evening of original poetry written and performed by members of the Sedona Coyote Poets on Friday, Dec. 6, at 5:30 p.m.

This free community event resonates with the spirit and intention of both the group and the gallery.

For more than a decade, the Sedona Coyote Poets group has met weekly to share and discuss poems they have created.



The group composition changes occasionally, but the supportive, encouraging structure continues. At the poetry reading, participating poets will present poems they have selected themselves.



Members of Sedona Coyote Poets include Ann Duchaine, Bonnie Hartenstein, Constance Patrick, Janie Rian, Kathy Mackey, Liz Hargrove, Martha Entin, Mary Scully Whitaker, Nancy Ruby, Rose Moon, Sharron V. Porter, Sondraya, and Sylvia Somerville.

The poetry event also celebrates the gallery’s fall show of nature-inspired art. Featured work includes weavings, paintings, and pastels that capture the rich colors of the season and create a warm and serene ambiance in the intimate gallery.

Artists include weaver Wendy Bialek; pastel painter Patti Childers; mixed-media artist Darleene Nelson; acrylic painter Barbara Ragalyi; and Paydar, Nancy Ruby, and Soudi—all oil painters.

The gallery will open at 5 p.m. for the poetry event. Seating is limited, so please come early.

The Rumi Tree Art Gallery is located at 40 Soldiers Pass Road, Suite 12, where Soldiers Pass Road intersects with 89A. For more information, call 928-274-1085.