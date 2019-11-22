Good times at Bella Vita Ristorante

This week, Bella Vita Ristorante features three of Sedona’s top musicians: Brian Peterman, Jerry McFarland and Dan Vega.

Brian Peterman: from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28

Peterman has entertained audiences across the West Coast for over 30 years. His aplomb and mastery of many musical styles form a perfect backdrop to the enjoyment of a fine meal and drinks at the restaurant.

Performing an eclectic mix of acoustic classics encompassing the great decades of the ‘60s and ‘70s as well as original material, Peterman’s performance style is fun easy going and down-to-earth.

Jerry McFarland: from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29

McFarland is gifted with a golden voice and an ability to play songs that span the musical decades.

He is entertaining, charming and never loses control of the audience, sharing anecdotes of the songs he chooses to play and sing while taking requests from the audience.

Engaging, smooth and talented are words that best describe McFarland’s stage presence and performance.

Dan Vega: from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30

A true troubadour, Vega defines what a singer/songwriter should be.

Skilled on the guitar and gifted with a golden voice, Vega is one of Sedona’s most sought after musicians.

He is a consummate professional with a great local following who always gives his best at every performance.

Bella Vita Ristorante is located at 6701 W. SR 89A. For reservations and directions, visit bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.