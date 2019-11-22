Holiday season in Old Town Cottonwood

Here are a few highlights of the coming holiday season at Old Town Center for the Arts:

Keith Greeninger in concert, Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

Join us for a special evening with Keith Greeninger on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. As a singer and songwriter, Greeninger paints intricate portraits of the human condition with powerful melodic images, deep engaging guitar rhythms and husky, heart wrenching vocals.



His masterfully crafter tunes and powerful presence have earned him the top songwriting awards at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, the Kerrville Folk Festival and the Napa Valley Folk Festival. Page Springs Cellars will sponsor a special wine tasting at 6 p.m. before the concert.

Greeninger’s records and personal appearances have garnered him a legion of devoted fans, and the respect, admiration and appreciation of music critics far and wide. As a solo artist, and as a founding member of the renowned trio City Folk he has toured the national Folk and Americana circuit extensively for the last two and a half decades. He’s performed at legendary venues, appeared on countless national radio shows, and shared stages with some of the country’s best-known artists including Crosby, Stills and Nash, Bruce Cockburn, John Hiatt, Michael Franti, Jessie Winchester, JJ Cale and Los Lobos.

Caravan Dreams’ Theatrical Bellydance Concert, Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

Caravan Dreams, the annual theatrical bellydance showcase, features many of the best Middle Eastern dance artists in Northern Arizona. This year is the 12th annual presentation of this truly special theatrical Arabian dance show in celebration of the Holiday season. Produced by Carrie Konyha, owner and artistic director of Lotus School of Bellydance in Sedona.

Caravan Dreams features esteemed dancers hailing from throughout the state of Arizona to present a medley of authentic and contemporary dances of the Middle East. This year’s show features members of several regional dance companies including: Anaya Tribal of Phoenix, Divine Chaos of Phoenix, New Moon Tribal of Prescott, White Lotus Bellydance of Sedona in addition to award winning soloists from Phoenix, Flagstaff, Tucson and national artists from other states.

Enjoy an enchanting evening and a mesmerizing journey thru traditional, classical and modern music and dances of the Orient, sure to enliven your senses with the awe, wonder and magic of the holiday season.

Annual Winter Solstice Concert, Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.

The 8th annual Old Town Center for the Arts Winter Solstice Concert will feature some of the world’s favorite Christmas melodies, original songs, and a special visual, musical tribute to honor our indigenous ancestors, in observation of the ancient winter solstice ritual.

This year’s Solstice Ensemble features flutist Claudia Tulip, violinist Carrie Caruso, cellist Melanie Yarger, multi-instrumentalist Allen Ames, vocalist/percussionist Susannah Martin, and harp guitarist William Eaton.

Claudia Tulip performs on silver and ethnic flutes, and panpipes, with a “beautiful blend of imagination, deft technique and soulful expression.



Violinist Carrie Caruso performs and arranges for the modern fusion quartet Urban Electra and has performed in many string ensembles and orchestras including the Redford Symphony, Eastern Michigan University Honor Orchestra and the Arizona State University Symphony Orchestra.

Cellist Melanie Yarger is classically trained, and has held Principal positions with the New York Symphony, the Celebrity Symphony Orchestra, the Koscuiszko Opera Orchestra, and many others. She currently plays with the quartet Urban Electra.

Allen Ames is known for his recorded works with his own ensemble Lyra, William Eaton Ensemble, and Gypsy jazz groups around Arizona and the Phoenix area. He has played with orchestras and chamber ensembles including the Arizona Opera and Ballet Orchestras, the Phoenix String Quartet, and many others.



Susannah Martin is acclaimed for her enticing vocals in styles of jazz, pop, classic rock and Brazilian/Latin jazz. Her current bands include Susannah Martin Jazz Combos, Flor de Bee, MMK Trio of Miller, Martin and Ki, Earth Speak, Dusky Groove, and the touring bands, the Dynamite Divas and 3MKi.



William Eaton is a four time Grammy Nominee and Canyon Records recording artist, he is also acknowledged as one of the world’s great designers and builders of unique guitars and stringed instruments.



For ticket information and to learn more about the concerts, classes at Studio B and community events at OTCA please visit oldtowncenter.org.



Tickets are available online at showtix4u.com, in Cottonwood at Desert Dancer and Mount Hope Natural Foods; and in Sedona at The Literate Lizard Bookstore.



Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 5th and Main streets in Old Town Cottonwood.

For more information, visit oldtowncenter.org or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.