Irish Christmas at Sedona Performing Arts Center

At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, an Irish Christmas will appear live at Sedona Performing Arts Center, located at Sedona Red Rock High School.

Take a journey through Christmas in Ireland with superb dancing, singing and Irish traditional music celebrating the international spirit of the holiday season.

An Irish Christmas features an award-winning cast of Irish dancers led by Riverdance Principal Dancer Caterina Coyne, World Champion Dancer Tyler Schwartz and Connor Reider, as well as members of the Kerry Dance Troupe, The Kerry Voice Squad and the Kerry Traditional Orchestra in a memorable night that sparkles with the charm and magic that only this festive time of year can bring.

Celebrate the great tradition of butter-making, chase the wren on St. Stephen’s Day; draw down the half door for spectacular dance, enjoy superb music-making and singing of Christmas carols in an unforgettable Irish night.

Songs spinning out of the mists and into the familiar Silent Night, Twelve Days of Christmas and Carol of the Bells, and superb music from members of the Kerry Traditional Orchestra is just the beginning of this great Irish night.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event is open to all ages. Advance tickets are $35/$45/$55 (service fees not included). Tickets are available at greenhouseproductions.net.