Main Stage hosts Twerksgiving, other events

Main Stage will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen Friday with the 4th annual Twerksgiving with DJ ill.Ego and DJ Johnny K.

This wildly popular event has two of the Verde Valley’s favorite DJs playing everything from old school R&B to Latin to Top 40 and so much more. Come to Main Stage and dance off those Thanksgiving calories from 9 p.m. until close. This is a 21-and-older event, with no cover.

On Saturday, Nov. 30, Main Stage welcomes back Phoenix’s own, CO-OP, for a night of alternative metal/rock originals and covers. Fronted by Alice Cooper’s talented son, Dash Cooper, CO-OP are no strangers to performance and bring a big, powerful sound to their shows.

Forming in 2014, CO-OP began gathering a small following in the local Phoenix scene. Within a few years, having shared the stage with rock legends like Motley Crue, The Hollywood Vampires and Alice Cooper. CO-OP is expanding their influence beyond Arizona and even outside the United States.

Founder and frontman, Dash Cooper’s, powerful vocals mix a classic rock undertone with the strength and grit of modern rock, while guitar player Jeremy Tabor introduces heavy riffs mixed with melodic hooks that keep the music powerful and interesting.

Justin Swartzentruber on the bass and Cory Michalski on the drums hold down the foundation. Music starts at 9 p.m. and there is a $5 cover. Event is 21-and-older.

On Sunday, Dec. 1, Main Stage and The Sisterhood Connection Foundation present the Give to the Givers Mystery Theater Fundraiser.



This unique event is a musical holiday who-done-it mystery show called “Merry Mayhem”, a Christmas musical sing-a-long and a fundraiser all rolled into one. While guests fit together clues during the evening’s breakout scenes and holiday sing-alongs, they will also enjoy light appetizers, delicious sweets and a silent auction of the best local wines the Verde Valley has to offer.



Admission is only $15 and all are welcome to participate and celebrate. Go to Main Stage directly or to sisterhoodconnectionfoundation.org to purchase tickets. For any questions or concerns, contact Cindi B at cindib52@gmail.com or Main Stage directly at 928-202-3460. This fun holiday extravaganza starts at 4 p.m.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Swing dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m. Tuesdays are Argentine Tango dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with host, Sean Bouchard at 8 p.m. Wednesdays are This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7:30 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy. Every last Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until close. Closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.