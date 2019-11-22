The legendary and award-winning dance production, Matthew Bourne’s “Romeo and Juliet,” will be screened at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.

This screening will be presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

Bourne’s “Romeo and Juliet” has been hailed as ‘the single most eagerly awaited dance show for 2019” by The Daily Telegraph. This passionate and contemporary re-imagining of Shakespeare’s classic story of love and conflict is set in the not too distant future in The Verona Institute.



Here difficult young people are mysteriously confined by a society that seeks to divide and crush their youthful spirit and individuality. Our two young lovers must follow their hearts as they risk everything to be together.

“Romeo and Juliet” is a timeless story of forbidden love, repressed emotions and teenage discovery, filmed live at Sadler’s Wells in London especially for cinemas.

Bursting with youth, vitality and Matthew Bourne’s trademark storytelling, the UK’s brightest young dance talent join the New Adventures company, with direction and choreography by Matthew Bourne, design by Lez Brotherston, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Groothuis and new orchestrations of the Prokofiev score by Terry Davies, played live by the New Adventures Orchestra conducted by Brett Morris.

Bourne’s “Romeo and Juliet” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for film festival members.

For tickets and more information, call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. SR 89A. For more information, visit sedonaFilmFestival.org.