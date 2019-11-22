The Sedona International Film Festival will host the Northern Arizona premiere of the critic and audience-acclaimed new film “Parasite,” Nov. 29 through Dec. 4 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Parasite” has generated early award’s season buzz and is winning awards around the world and praise from both critics and audiences alike. It has become one of the most talked-about and best-reviewed films of the year, making nearly every major critic’s top-10 must-see film list.

Bong Joon Ho brings his singular mastery home to Korea in this pitch-black modern fairytale.

Meet the Park Family: the picture of aspirational wealth. And the Kim Family, rich in street smarts but not much else. Be it chance or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims sense a golden opportunity. Masterminded by college-aged Ki-woo, the Kim children expediently install themselves as tutor and art therapist, to the Parks.

Soon, a symbiotic relationship forms between the two families. The Kims provide indispensable luxury services while the Parks obliviously bankroll their entire household. When a parasitic interloper threatens the Kims’ newfound comfort, a savage, underhanded battle for dominance breaks out, threatening to destroy the fragile ecosystem between the Kims and the Parks.

By turns darkly hilarious and heart-wrenching, “Parasite” showcases a modern master at the top of his game.

“Parasite” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, Nov. 29 through Dec. 4. Show times are 7 p.m. Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 2, and at 4 p.m. Dec. 3-4.

Tickets are $12, $9 for film festival members. For tickets and more information, call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. SR 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.