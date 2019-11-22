Pop, dance grooves and Delta blues at Sound Bites Grill

On Friday, Nov. 29, new Sedona-based band Evolution will debut its exciting sound at Sound Bites Grill with danceable smooth classic and contemporary pop songs.

This new supergroup features top area singers and players: Susannah Martin, Dan Vega, Patrick Ki and Troy Perkins.

Evolution’s repertoire includes pop songs by Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, Ed Sheeran, Enrique Iglesias, Tracy Chapman, Camila Cabello and Duffy, as well as classic hits by Van Morrison, Eric Clapton, Aretha Franklin, Fleetwood Mac and Santana. Listeners and dancers alike can expect a fun night of grooving on great music.

On Saturday, Nov. 30, Sound Bites will present an evening of Delta Blues with country, R&B and Americana with Leon J. On both nights, doors open at 5:30 p.m., show is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There is a $10 cover, and dinner is available until 10 p.m. The venue is set up with dinner tables in the show room where the bands perform, so you may enjoy dinner if you choose.

Sound Bites Grill is located at 101 N. SR 89A in Sedona, in the shops at Pinon Pointe in uptown Sedona adjacent to the Hyatt. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner. You can eat on the patio and main dining room. If you sit in the show room there is a cover charge of $10 per person for Friday and Saturday nights.

For more information and reservations, call 928-282-2713 or visit soundbitesgrill.com.