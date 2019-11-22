Reds Sedona Grill features five local musicians

What could be more pleasant than enjoying a fine meal while being serenaded by talented musicians considered some of the best Sedona has to offer?

Reds Sedona Grill leads the pack in providing live music entertainment almost every night of the week.

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Reds features violinist Jonathan Levingston.

Levingston is a violinist with an uncanny ability to entrance his audience with a single draw of his bow.

Levingston began classical violin training at 7 years of age. Dedication to his craft developed his extraordinary ability and has excelled him as a captivating composer and performer.

Levingston has received memorable awards and accolades for his work, consisting of concerto competitions and performances with the Racine and Milwaukee Symphony.

Levingston has also been a featured performer for Phoenix Fashion Week and Scottsdale Ferrari.

On Thursday, Nov. 28, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., it’s David Vincent Mills on the keyboards.

Mills is a very talented keyboardist with a huge repertoire of classics and jazz numbers he can refer to at any time.

Mills has recorded numerous CDs and his keyboard command is exquisite, providing the perfect background music for fine dining, conversation and camaraderie.

On Friday, Nov. 29, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., fingerpicking maestro Rick Cyge takes over.

Cyge’s rendition of the classics on his guitar is impeccable and inspiring. He gives each song his soul and body.

Cyge transports his audience into a musical experience long remembered. When he plays Beatles songs one can truly hear the beauty of the melodic lines that formed the foundation of their eternal music.

Saturday, Nov. 30, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., singer-songwriter Jerry McFarland puts on his show.

Performing as a vocalist and accompanying himself on guitar or piano, McFarland covers a wide array of styles from soft Latin inspired jazzy Bossa Nova to soulful rhythm and blues classics.

Oldies, rock, American songbook, folk and classical, as well as covers of Elton John, Tom Petty, Billy Joel and the Beatles punctuate his original songs.

Cyge’s deep catalog spans decades, often resulting in an impromptu musical journey when he asks the audience to call out their favored songs or artists.

On Sunday, Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. 14-year-old singer-songwriter Riley Whittaker from Sedona performs.

Whittaker has written more than 30 original songs and plays multiple instruments including the acoustic guitar, piano, violin, ukulele and electric guitar.

Whittaker performs often throughout Arizona playing her originals and a wide range of covers in various genres, including music from The Lumineers, Cold Play, Jack Johnson, Tom Petty, The Beatles, Ed Sheeran and Johnny Cash.

Reds Sedona Grill also offers a super happy hour on Mondays and Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a free buffet.

Reds Sedona Grill is located at 2250 S.R. 89A.

Call 928-340-5321 for reservations or visit SedonaRouge.com for more information.