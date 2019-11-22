‘A Sedona Christmas’ features Rosemary, Frankie Chavez

Rosemary and Frankie Chavez will debut their record Sedona Christmas during the annual Jim Buchanan and Friends concert at Christ Lutheran Church at 3 p.m. Dec. 8.

Joining Rosemary and Frankie for an afternoon of holiday favorites will be Jim Buchanan on piano and organ and Steve Sandner on piano and vocals.

Rosemary and Frankie are no strangers to the music scene in Sedona and the surrounding area where they continue to perform live for special events.

In their successful performance and recording careers, they have traveled internationally and played numerous upscale venues, concerts and clubs.

As a drummer and percussionist, Frankie Chavez has worked with such greats as Lionel Hampton, Stan Kenton, Woody Herman and Larry Carlton to celebrities like Mitzi Gaynor, Pat Boone and Bobby Gentry.

Vocalist Rosemary Chavez has toured under the direction of world acclaimed conductor Weston Noble and has an extensive performance and recording career including three songs on the movie soundtrack album ROAR starring actresses Tippi Hedren and Melanie Griffith.

You can hear The Light of Love sung by Rosemary Chavez at youtube.com/watch?v=MPMKZpLpIO0.

The amazing drummer is world-famous Tico Torres from Bon Jovi and the hot guitar solo is played by Rick Witkowski of the classic rock group, Crack the Sky.

Rosemary is also the featured vocalist on Terence P. Minogue’s American Voices CD and the featured vocalist on the CD Sweet Jazz a ’la mode.

Frankie and Karen were not only high school friends but he was also her first drum teacher. “Karen continues to be one of the most beloved voices of our time and she was a phenomenal drummer” Frankie said.

He went on to say “Little did we know when choosing this as one of the songs for our latest CD that a film crew would come to Sedona and capture us in the studio for an upcoming documentary.”

Christ Lutheran Church is located at the corner of SR179 and Chapel Road in Sedona. Be sure to pick up your copy of ‘A Sedona Christmas’ or go to store.cdbaby.com/cd/frankieandrosemarychavez to download your copy of Christmas Cheer.