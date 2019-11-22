Show of gratitude at Goldenstein Gallery

Thanksgiving weekend at Goldenstein Gallery means A Show of Gratitude. The public is invited to enjoy special pricing during this Thanksgiving Holiday event at Goldenstein Gallery, located at 150 SR 179, at the corner of SR179 and 89A.

Goldenstein Gallery has always offered an interactive experience. During this season of gratitude, guests are invited to spin the Wheel of Compassion by Shey Khandro and release over 1 billion prayers for Peace, Love and Compassion.

They may set their intentions by ringing Cheston Trammel’s sculpted bells, part of the Healing Bells series where beautiful crystals are incorporated into the design.

A Show of Gratitude features many more finely handcrafted items including exotic wood treasure boxes and distinctive jewelry pieces artistically designed and lovingly made to make the wearer feel special.

One of the highlights of the show is Sherab Khandro’s bestselling intentional jewelry line. Khandro recently debuted her new love, om and trust tab pendants. Each design is hand-sculpted and cast in bronze or sterling silver locally.

Khandro has just unveiled her newest painting, Winds of Change, a vibrant pointillist Owl painting that speaks of the gift of Perception, Intuition and Insight. Each dot of paint is an offering to end suffering in the world.

In addition to fine art originals, the gallery also offers an array of fine art prints on canvas in various sizes to fit all spaces and budgets.

There will also be a dazzling array of artistic jewelry by Dorit Herlinger, Dee Winkelstern, Reagan Word, Mary Fisher and Fredda Psaltis as well as a special collection of Gallery Treasures that have been personally selected by owner Linda Goldenstein over the years.



A Native Arizonan this special collection includes Adele Nampeyo Pottery, Zuni Fetishes and one of a kind estate quality native American Jewelry.

Uplifting works featured include Mezuzahs by Dorit Herlinger, exquisite hand painted silk scarves and wall hangings by Jacqui Jackson, small paintings by Jourdan Dern, Patricia Griffin, Marilyn Bos, Ray Tigerman, Ben Wright, Rachel Tucker and more, handcrafted writing pens and corkscrew-bottle stoppers for the connoisseur and delightful bronze or carved stone stocking stuffers by celebrated sculptors Syri Hall, Sherab Khandro, James Muir, David Phelps and Upton Ethelbah.

For more information on artists, artwork, L’Auberge de Sedona Exhibits, Artists in Residence and other events, visit GoldensteinArt.com. Sign up for the monthly E-zine, Instagram and Facebook, or call 928-204-1765. Goldenstein Gallery is open daily.