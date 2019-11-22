Verde Valley museums offer holiday shopping

The Verde Valley is home to a treasure trove of cultural heritage sites and museums.

Many of these have Museum Gift Shops offering gifts for the coming holiday season – gifts that you may not find anywhere else. By shopping at these non-profit organizations you will be providing much needed support by spending some of your shopping dollars with them.

You can find unique gifts for everyone on your list in an un-crowded, un-harried environment, enjoy tax-free purchases, and support area cultural institutions all in one shopping trip.

The Sedona Heritage Museum has local history books, items made by local artists, movies made in Sedona, jewelry, knives, toys and stuffed animals (even javelinas) for kids, ornaments, art, Sedona-themed calendars and totes, fiber art and all types of gift selections.

Museum hours are 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily, at 735 Jordan Road. For details, call 928-282-7038.

Cottonwood’s Clemenceau Heritage Museum offers their 2019 Calendar picturing Historic Verde Valley, “Images of Cottonwood” historic photo book, local books and authors, minerals, fossils, jewelry, carvings, toy dinosaurs and t-shirts with museum and local railroad logos. Hours vary, so call ahead, 928-634-2868.

Clemenceau Heritage Museum is located at 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum features local and area history books by local authors plus assorted Clarkdale souvenirs. Hours are Wednesday 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., at 900 N. 1st St. For details, call 928-649-1198.

The Camp Verde Historical Society Museum has reprinted the 1954 book “Pioneer Stories of Arizona’s Verde Valley.” When the museum isn’t open, the book is available at the visitor center in the front room of the museum, open seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., at 435 S Main St. For details, call 928-567-9560.

Fort Verde State Historic Park has a variety of historical books and items relevant to the history of the fort. Gifts and books are 20% off Nov. 29 through Dec. 10. Hours are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily, at 125 E. Hollamon, Camp Verde. For details, call 928-567-3275.

At the Jerome State Historic Park, you’ll find mineral samples, copper gift items and local history books. Open daily 8:30 a.m. until 4:45 p.m. at 100 Douglas Road. For details, call 928-634-5381.

The Jerome Mine Museum gift shop, by the Jerome Historical Society, offers significant discounts in December on their full line of copper jewelry, statues and wall art. Hours are 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., at 200 Main St. For details, call 928-634-1066.

The Western National Parks Association (WNPA) bookstore at Montezuma Castle National Monument offers an extensive selection of books, collectibles, games and Native American crafts. Hours are daily 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., at 2800 N. Montezuma Castle Hwy., Camp Verde. For details, call 928-567-3322, x225.

The WNPA bookstore at Tuzigoot National Monument also offers a long list of books, education and exploratory items for kids and adults, and now handmade baskets by the Tohono O’odham, as well as Native American jewelry and pottery. Hours are daily 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 25 W. Tuzigoot Road in Clarkdale. For details, call 928-634-5564.

The Verde Valley Archaeology Center offers a large selection of archaeology-related books, clothing items with the Center’s logo, Native American jewelry and the popular Mata Ortiz pottery which are recreations of the Mogollon pottery found in and around the archaeological site of Casas Grandes. Hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 385 S. Main St. in Camp Verde. For details, call 928-567-0066.

Support your local museum gift shops this holiday season. Above is only a limited description of all you will find within their walls. And, they are always adding new and unique items.