25th annual Watermedia exhibition ongoing

SEDONA — Through Jan. 26, the Northern Arizona Watercolor Society will accept entries for the 25th annual Watermedia Exhibition at the Sedona Arts Center.

The Northern Arizona Watercolor Society is a watercolor society that encourages creative expression in a wide variety of water media. Work may be in any style and either two- or three-dimensional.

For a complete prospectus, visit this link.

The exhibition dates are March 5-20.