25th annual Watermedia exhibition ongoing
Staff report
Originally Published: November 23, 2019 5:34 p.m.
SEDONA — Through Jan. 26, the Northern Arizona Watercolor Society will accept entries for the 25th annual Watermedia Exhibition at the Sedona Arts Center.
The Northern Arizona Watercolor Society is a watercolor society that encourages creative expression in a wide variety of water media. Work may be in any style and either two- or three-dimensional.
For a complete prospectus, visit this link.
The exhibition dates are March 5-20.
Most Read
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Man booked re: VOC bomb threat case
- Bomb squad called in to Village of Oak Creek bank
- Rimrock fugitive arrested
- Pedestrian dies after being struck in Uptown Sedona
- Hilton Hotel: Villagers say 'No!' Supervisors unanimously say yes
- Hidden cocaine seized during traffic stop
- Importance of Land Records
- New Camp Verde business aims to be one-stop shop
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- Developers target Cornville for growth boom
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Missing person found dead near Ogden Ranch Road
- DPS looks for missing Rimrock fugitive
- Arrest made in murder of man found in Oak Creek Canyon
- Cottonwood man accused of robbing woman, breaking driver's window with rock
- Alleged wrong-way DWI driver, passenger arrested
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: