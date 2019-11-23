OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Nov. 23
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

25th annual Watermedia exhibition ongoing

Through Jan. 26, the Northern Arizona Watercolor Society will accept entries for the 25th annual Watermedia Exhibition at the Sedona Arts Center.

Through Jan. 26, the Northern Arizona Watercolor Society will accept entries for the 25th annual Watermedia Exhibition at the Sedona Arts Center.

Staff report
Originally Published: November 23, 2019 5:34 p.m.

SEDONA — Through Jan. 26, the Northern Arizona Watercolor Society will accept entries for the 25th annual Watermedia Exhibition at the Sedona Arts Center.

The Northern Arizona Watercolor Society is a watercolor society that encourages creative expression in a wide variety of water media. Work may be in any style and either two- or three-dimensional.

For a complete prospectus, visit this link.

The exhibition dates are March 5-20.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

NAWS Spring Show accepting watermedia entries
Sedona Arts Center presents Northern Arizona Watercolor Society Watermedia Exhibition
Call for entries for Northern Arizona Watercolor Society 2019 Watermedia Exhibition
Northern Arizona Watercolor Society calls for exhibit entries
Annual watercolor show unfolds

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News