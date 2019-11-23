Camp Verde boys soccer racks up Central Region honors

Camp Verde High boys soccer rolled through the Central Region this season and their success was rewarded with a slew of region accolades.

Sophomore forward Gary Ortega won Region Offensive Player of the Year and head coach Dave Miller was Region Coach of the Year. Senior defender Kelton O’Grady, Ortega, sophomore goalkeeper Joan Ruiz-Alamos and senior Ethan Church were first team All-Region.

The Cowboys went 7-0 in region play this year.

Senior Benji Perez and sophomore Jesus Reyes made the second team. Senior Jordon Littlefield was honorable mention.

Stuart Sandall from Page won Region Defensive Player of the Year and Angel Sanchez of Chino Valley was Region Player of the Year.

The Central Region had two teams make the state semifinals, Camp Verde and Chino Valley.