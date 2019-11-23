Camp Verde boys soccer racks up Central Region honors
Camp Verde High boys soccer rolled through the Central Region this season and their success was rewarded with a slew of region accolades.
Sophomore forward Gary Ortega won Region Offensive Player of the Year and head coach Dave Miller was Region Coach of the Year. Senior defender Kelton O’Grady, Ortega, sophomore goalkeeper Joan Ruiz-Alamos and senior Ethan Church were first team All-Region.
The Cowboys went 7-0 in region play this year.
Senior Benji Perez and sophomore Jesus Reyes made the second team. Senior Jordon Littlefield was honorable mention.
Stuart Sandall from Page won Region Defensive Player of the Year and Angel Sanchez of Chino Valley was Region Player of the Year.
The Central Region had two teams make the state semifinals, Camp Verde and Chino Valley.
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Man booked re: VOC bomb threat case
- Bomb squad called in to Village of Oak Creek bank
- Rimrock fugitive arrested
- Pedestrian dies after being struck in Uptown Sedona
- Hilton Hotel: Villagers say 'No!' Supervisors unanimously say yes
- Hidden cocaine seized during traffic stop
- Importance of Land Records
- New Camp Verde business aims to be one-stop shop
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- Developers target Cornville for growth boom
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Missing person found dead near Ogden Ranch Road
- DPS looks for missing Rimrock fugitive
- Arrest made in murder of man found in Oak Creek Canyon
- Cottonwood man accused of robbing woman, breaking driver's window with rock
- Alleged wrong-way DWI driver, passenger arrested
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: