Four Verde Valley locations for free Thanksgiving meals

Here are four Verde Valley locations that are serving free Thanksgiving-week meals.

Bread of Life

Feeding people in need for more than 20 years, Bread of Life will serve a hot Thanksgiving dinner – and give out a free box of food – on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at the Camp Verde Community Center Gymnasium, located at the corner of Main and Hollamon streets. Bread of Life will also feed the soul, with a special message at 5:30 p.m. prior to dinner.

Everyone is welcome. Call 928-567-6931 for more information.

Georgie’s

Georgie’s has offered free Thanksgiving dinner for more than 20 years. Dinner served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28.

No reservation required. Georgie’s also offers to-go orders at the back of the restaurant.

Georgie’s Café is located at 517 N. 12 St. in Cottonwood. Call 928-639-0751 for more information.

Cottonwood Snap Fitness parking lot

Verde Mesa Foods hopes to serve 150 Thanksgiving dinner to people in need from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28.

Dinner – lunch – will be served in the Cottonwood Snap Fitness parking lot, located at 976 S. Main St.

Verde Mesa is also looking for people to bring dry and canned goods to the donation bins at the Snap Fitness in Cottonwood and the Village of Oak Creek.

“I’d like to get as many in need there to enjoy a free meal and a food basket,” said David Duncan, owner/operator of Verde Mesa Foods, a gourmet food delivery business. “Food warms the soul, and I hope by doing an event like this it can bring some compassion, warm meal and the knowledge that our community cares about them.”

For more information, call 928-592-3419 or email david@verdemesafoods.com.

Old Town Mission

Old Town Mission is collecting turkeys for its annual Great Turkey Giveaway, scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 26.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, the mission will give turkeys to families and individuals in the community who otherwise would not have Thanksgiving dinner.

For more information, contact Executive Director Kellie Wilson at the mission at 928-634-7869.

Old Town Mission is located at 116 E. Pinal St. in Cottonwood.