Jerome Elks shop with and dress 13 veterans
JEROME – On Nov. 9, Jerome Elks Lodge No. 1361 took 13 Verde Valley veterans shopping at Cottonwood Walmart.
The veterans were met at Walmart by Janet Leuer, Jerome Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler.
Each of the veterans was teamed with one or two Elks members for the shopping spree, which included $200 to spend on clothes, food and other necessities, according to Charyll McKean, Jerome Lodge No. 1361 public relations chair.
Following the shopping spree, the veterans were treated to lunch at the Jerome Elks Lodge, which included hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs or brats with chips, followed by cake for dessert.
Veteran James Warwick was also the recipient of a 32-inch television donated by an Elks member.
The Jerome Elks also displayed a quilt of valor belonging to longtime member Phil Hess.
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Man booked re: VOC bomb threat case
- Bomb squad called in to Village of Oak Creek bank
- Rimrock fugitive arrested
- Pedestrian dies after being struck in Uptown Sedona
- Hilton Hotel: Villagers say 'No!' Supervisors unanimously say yes
- Hidden cocaine seized during traffic stop
- Importance of Land Records
- New Camp Verde business aims to be one-stop shop
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- Developers target Cornville for growth boom
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Missing person found dead near Ogden Ranch Road
- DPS looks for missing Rimrock fugitive
- Arrest made in murder of man found in Oak Creek Canyon
- Cottonwood man accused of robbing woman, breaking driver's window with rock
- Alleged wrong-way DWI driver, passenger arrested
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: