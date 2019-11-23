Jerome Elks shop with and dress 13 veterans

JEROME – On Nov. 9, Jerome Elks Lodge No. 1361 took 13 Verde Valley veterans shopping at Cottonwood Walmart.

The veterans were met at Walmart by Janet Leuer, Jerome Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler.

Each of the veterans was teamed with one or two Elks members for the shopping spree, which included $200 to spend on clothes, food and other necessities, according to Charyll McKean, Jerome Lodge No. 1361 public relations chair.

Following the shopping spree, the veterans were treated to lunch at the Jerome Elks Lodge, which included hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs or brats with chips, followed by cake for dessert.

Veteran James Warwick was also the recipient of a 32-inch television donated by an Elks member.

The Jerome Elks also displayed a quilt of valor belonging to longtime member Phil Hess.