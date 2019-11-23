Oakcreek Country Club crowns champions
Congratulations to Donna Cantello for earning the overall Woman’s Championship for 2019!
The tournament took place through three days in November, where the women battled the challenging conditions of beautiful Oakcreek Country Club. Flight 1 gross winner was Penny Fischer, and Barbara Erickson took the first net prize. Flight 2 champion went to Marion Maby, with Kathy Davidson earning first net.
Our thanks go to Heather Risk. As head professional, Heather consistently provides all support required to run the many tournaments and invitational activities for Oakcreek golfers.
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Man booked re: VOC bomb threat case
- Bomb squad called in to Village of Oak Creek bank
- Rimrock fugitive arrested
- Pedestrian dies after being struck in Uptown Sedona
- Hilton Hotel: Villagers say 'No!' Supervisors unanimously say yes
- Hidden cocaine seized during traffic stop
- Importance of Land Records
- New Camp Verde business aims to be one-stop shop
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- Developers target Cornville for growth boom
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Missing person found dead near Ogden Ranch Road
- DPS looks for missing Rimrock fugitive
- Arrest made in murder of man found in Oak Creek Canyon
- Cottonwood man accused of robbing woman, breaking driver's window with rock
- Alleged wrong-way DWI driver, passenger arrested
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: