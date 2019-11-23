Obituary: Jimmie Lee Barnhart, 1955-2019
Jimmie Lee Barnhart, Aug. 28, 1955 - Oct. 5, 2019.
We are saddened to announce that Jimmie has passed on. He leaves behind his daughters Chrystal, Wanda; son, Jerrol; eight grandchildren; and nine greatgrandchildren.
Also, his sisters, Linda Greer and Ronda Young; stepsisters, Wallieh and Rosemary; stepbrother, Jimmy. His stepmother, Juanita Barnhart.
Jimmie worked as a plumber and in the construction industry, he had a few close friends that he enjoyed his time with. He will be missed by all that knew him.
A date for a memorial service will be announced at a later time. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Man booked re: VOC bomb threat case
- Bomb squad called in to Village of Oak Creek bank
- Rimrock fugitive arrested
- Pedestrian dies after being struck in Uptown Sedona
- Hilton Hotel: Villagers say 'No!' Supervisors unanimously say yes
- Hidden cocaine seized during traffic stop
- Importance of Land Records
- New Camp Verde business aims to be one-stop shop
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- Developers target Cornville for growth boom
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Missing person found dead near Ogden Ranch Road
- DPS looks for missing Rimrock fugitive
- Arrest made in murder of man found in Oak Creek Canyon
- Cottonwood man accused of robbing woman, breaking driver's window with rock
- Alleged wrong-way DWI driver, passenger arrested
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: