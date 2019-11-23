Obituary: Jimmie Lee Barnhart, 1955-2019

Jimmie Lee Barnhart, Aug. 28, 1955 - Oct. 5, 2019.

We are saddened to announce that Jimmie has passed on. He leaves behind his daughters Chrystal, Wanda; son, Jerrol; eight grandchildren; and nine greatgrandchildren.

Also, his sisters, Linda Greer and Ronda Young; stepsisters, Wallieh and Rosemary; stepbrother, Jimmy. His stepmother, Juanita Barnhart.

Jimmie worked as a plumber and in the construction industry, he had a few close friends that he enjoyed his time with. He will be missed by all that knew him.

A date for a memorial service will be announced at a later time.

