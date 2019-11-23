Sedona Police unveil bronze K-9 memorial statue

Sedona Police Lt. Stephanie Foley and her former Sedona Police K9, Dalan, posed for photos in heavy rain at the unveiling of the Sedona Police Department bronze police officer and K-9 memorial statue on Thursday.

City officials, police and city staff and friends turned out to see the unveiling of the sculpture by artist Neil Logan.

Dalan and Foley were models for Logan as he created the sculpture.

There were more than two years of fundraising efforts involving donations from residents and business owners from the Cottonwood, Sedona and Flagstaff.