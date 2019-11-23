Warrant active for suspect on fraud and theft charges

There is an active arrest warrant and reward offer involving a woman who hasn't been to court since 2017 on theft and fraud charges.

In a news release sent out Saturday, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office pointed out that there is an active arrest warrant for Krista Cline, 41, known at one time to have a Sedona address.

Yavapai County Silent Witness is offering $500 to anyone whose information leads to the arrest of Cline.

Kline failed to appear for court on multiple matters and warrants for her arrest have been issued and include nationwide extradition. Her total bond is set at $125,000.

Cline is a woman who is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, 140 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes, might be wearing glasses and previously resided on Quail Ridge Lane in Sedona.

It is possible Cline has left the state.

Anyone has information on Cline’s whereabouts, please call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232. Alternatively, YCSO Detective Todd Swaim may also be contacted with any information on Cline’s whereabouts; he can be reached at 928-554-8605.

According to court records, both of Cline's victims were special needs clients and were classified as vulnerable adults.

Cline was hired to serve as a fiduciary for a Cottonwood man in November 2014, according to a YCSO news release. Detectives allege that after his death in the same month, Cline managed a living trust for him. Over the next few months, Cline paid herself more than $38,000 for services she handled on the account, which detectives have deemed excessive based on customary payment for such services.

She also allegedly fraudulently transferred an additional $33,000 to personal bank and credit card accounts, and was documented withdrawing $1,600 in cash for personal use.

A second case came to detectives' attention in late 2017. A family called the detective to explain that her son’s special needs account was being managed by Cline and they found a $2,000 transfer to Cline’s personal and credit card account.

Detectives arrested Cline later that year following a court appearance in Camp Verde on the prior charges. She was booked at the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges that included fraud and theft.

Cline was later released pending additional follow-up and she has been ordered to stop any and all duties as a fiduciary. Her state license with the State of Arizona Fiduciary Board was later suspended.