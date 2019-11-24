A community need: donating blood
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: November 24, 2019 10:18 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 71 Mingus Union High School students and other area residents signed up top participate in a blood drive in the school’s small gymnasium.
The blood drive was a partnership between the school and Vitalant, which was founded in 1943 and is one of the nation’s oldest and largest non-profit transfusion medicine organizations.
Cottonwood resident Barbie Duncan was one of 91 scheduled donors for the blood drive.
“I give blood two times a year,” said Duncan, whose mother, sister and daughter either are or were nurses.
