A community need: donating blood

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 71 Mingus Union High School students and other area residents signed up top participate in a blood drive in the school’s small gymnasium.

The blood drive was a partnership between the school and Vitalant, which was founded in 1943 and is one of the nation’s oldest and largest non-profit transfusion medicine organizations.

Cottonwood resident Barbie Duncan was one of 91 scheduled donors for the blood drive.

“I give blood two times a year,” said Duncan, whose mother, sister and daughter either are or were nurses.