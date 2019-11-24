OFFERS
A community need: donating blood

Tuesday, Nov. 19, Mingus Union junior Jaqueline Bedolla gives blood for her first time, in the school’s small gymnasium. Bedolla was one of 71 Mingus Union students scheduled to give blood at the blood drive, a partnership between the school and Vitalant. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: November 24, 2019 10:18 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 71 Mingus Union High School students and other area residents signed up top participate in a blood drive in the school’s small gymnasium.

The blood drive was a partnership between the school and Vitalant, which was founded in 1943 and is one of the nation’s oldest and largest non-profit transfusion medicine organizations.

Cottonwood resident Barbie Duncan was one of 91 scheduled donors for the blood drive.

“I give blood two times a year,” said Duncan, whose mother, sister and daughter either are or were nurses.

