TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, Nov. 25
Flying High Turkey drive is Monday

Cottonwood then-Vice Mayor Karen Pfeifer sits way above Fry’s in Cottonwood on a 2015 afternoon encouraging people in the parking lot to donate turkeys to the Old Town Mission Flying High Turkey Drive. Visit with the Cottonwood Fire Department, Verde Valley Fire Department and Yavapai Broadcasting from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, for the 2019 drive at Fry's grocery of Cottonwood. Tuesday, Nov. 26, the Old Town Mission will give away more than 600 turkeys in one afternoon. VVN file photo

Staff report
Originally Published: November 24, 2019 6:48 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26, the Old Town Mission will give away more than 600 turkeys in one afternoon. Before the Old Town Mission can do that, they need help purchasing all those turkeys.

Visit with the Cottonwood Fire Department, Verde Valley Fire Department and Yavapai Broadcasting from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 at the Flying High Turkey Drive.

Come to the Cottonwood Fry’s parking lot and donate towards the Great Turkey Giveaway.

