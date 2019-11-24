Flying High Turkey drive is Monday

Tuesday, Nov. 26, the Old Town Mission will give away more than 600 turkeys in one afternoon. Before the Old Town Mission can do that, they need help purchasing all those turkeys.

Visit with the Cottonwood Fire Department, Verde Valley Fire Department and Yavapai Broadcasting from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 at the Flying High Turkey Drive.

Come to the Cottonwood Fry’s parking lot and donate towards the Great Turkey Giveaway.