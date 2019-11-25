Verde Valley restaurants that serve Thanksgiving dinner
Here are a few of the places around the Verde Valley serving Thanksgiving meals at cost this Thursday.
Cork and Catch
1750 E. Villa Drive, Cottonwood
Call 928-649-2675 or visit corkandcatch.com for more information.
Reservations are suggested.
Merkin Vineyards
1001 N. Main St., Cottonwood
(928) 639-1001
"Thursday on a Plate" from noon to 7 p.m. is $28 per person.
Mountain Springs Buffet
Located at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel, 555 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde
Call 928-567-7900 for more information. Or visit cliffcastlecasinohotel.com/dining/mountain-springs-buffet.
Denny’s
2211 E. Cottonwood St., Cottonwood
1630 SR 260, Camp Verde
Visit dennys.com/food/featured for more information.
Manzanita Restaurant
11425 E. Cornville Road, Cornville
Call (928) 634-8851 for more information. Or visit themanzanitarestaurant.com.
Reservations recommended.
JT Bistro
348 S Main St., Camp Verde
Call 928-567-7520 for more information. Or visit jtbistro.com/thanksgiving.
Storytellers
Located at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel, 555 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde
Call 928-567-7905 for more information or to make reservation.
Or visit cliffcastlecasinohotel.com/dining/storytellers.
