TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Nov. 26
Verde Valley restaurants that serve Thanksgiving dinner

Monday, Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission will hear a request from Merkin Vineyards Tasting Room & Osteria regarding the addition of an outdoor shade structure. (VVN/Dan Engler)

Originally Published: November 25, 2019 5 p.m.

Here are a few of the places around the Verde Valley serving Thanksgiving meals at cost this Thursday.

Cork and Catch

1750 E. Villa Drive, Cottonwood

Call 928-649-2675 or visit corkandcatch.com for more information.

Reservations are suggested.

Merkin Vineyards

1001 N. Main St., Cottonwood

(928) 639-1001

"Thursday on a Plate" from noon to 7 p.m. is $28 per person.

Mountain Springs Buffet

Located at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel, 555 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde

Call 928-567-7900 for more information. Or visit cliffcastlecasinohotel.com/dining/mountain-springs-buffet.

Denny’s

2211 E. Cottonwood St., Cottonwood

1630 SR 260, Camp Verde

Visit dennys.com/food/featured for more information.

Manzanita Restaurant

11425 E. Cornville Road, Cornville

Call (928) 634-8851 for more information. Or visit themanzanitarestaurant.com.

Reservations recommended.

JT Bistro

348 S Main St., Camp Verde

Call 928-567-7520 for more information. Or visit jtbistro.com/thanksgiving.

Storytellers

Located at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel, 555 Middle Verde Road, Camp Verde

Call 928-567-7905 for more information or to make reservation.

Or visit cliffcastlecasinohotel.com/dining/storytellers.

News