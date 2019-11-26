Boxcar Clay has materials, instruction

Boxcar Clay, LLC offers a complete line of supplies to serve the needs of ceramists.

Owner Ted Davault and wife Sheryl Leigh-Davault and manager Donna Reitz will help customers with their vast amount of clay and clay related supplies. They stock the basics and will assist customers to help identify items they want to order and ship.

“There are no other pottery stores in the area,” explained Leigh-Davault, adding that the next-closest place to buy their products is Phoenix.

The couple said that local instructors, artists and sculptors will give classes and workshops at the new studio and retail space in Cottonwood.

The building is made from two railroad boxcars connected by two building additions, hence the name. The Davaults also own the well-known Reitz Ranch Center for Ceramic Arts on Sycamore Canyon Road in Clarkdale; well-known area sculptor Don Reitz died in 2014 at age 84.

They said the same instructors may teach at the new location, but the ranch is a non-profit foundation and the store is separate.

His works are featured in several museums including the Smithsonian Institution’s Renwick Gallery in Washington D.C. Manager Donna Reitz, who is now running the Cottonwood store, is the daughter of the famous sculptor and lived with him on the ranch when he passed.

The Davaults said they will offer weeklong workshops with featured artists and classes with instructors.