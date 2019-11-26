Cottonwood Neighborhood Officer Mark Mann

The Cottonwood Police Department has created a Neighborhood Officer Program that divides the city into nine distinct “neighborhoods.” The objective of the Neighborhood Officer Program is to identify community issues, concerns, problems and crime trends which have long term quality of life issues.

The Neighborhood Officer will act as a liaison between the Police Department, the community, and a variety of city agencies as necessary to address problems and reduce criminal activity.

Neighborhood Officer responsibilities:

• Take primary “ownership” and identify and address crime issues within their assigned neighborhood.

• Assist with public education, crime prevention, and neighborhood-specific problems and help with the coordination of other city services.

• Track neighborhood problems and crimes that affect the overall quality of life in a neighborhood and require a repeated police response.

You can contact your Neighborhood Officer via email on the Cottonwood Police Department’s web page under “Find Your Neighborhood Officer.”

Cottonwood Officer Mark Mann is responsible for the CW9 neighborhood, the northeast section of town, which includes Bill Gray Road to the north, Zalesky Road to the south, Cornville Road to the east and Yorba Road to the west.

What steps will you take to learn about the neighborhood to which you are assigned and what will you do to make sure the people in this neighborhood know you?

Officer Mann: I try to dedicate more patrol time in my assigned zone compared to other zones when I am free from an assigned call.

That way, I can be more of a presence to residents living in my zone in an effort to deter crime as well as reducing fear of crime.

I not only contact residents living within the boundaries of my zone but I also contact motorists and visitors to this part of our city and I make sure my contacts are positive, educational and informational.

How much time will you be able to invest into interfacing with your assigned neighborhood on a weekly basis? What are your priorities with how you use your time in the neighborhood policing program?

Officer Mann: The time I invest to our Neighborhood Officer Program is in direct correlation to our staffing levels and our call volume.

That said, I value the program enough to make sure I manage my time wisely so I can be a presence in Zone 9 on a daily basis paying particular attention to high traffic areas (ex. SR 89A & Cornville Road intersection).

What do you want the people and businesses in the neighborhood to which you are assigned to know about you?

Officer Mann: I want my zone residents, business owners and visitors to know I am approachable and willing to help them any way I can.

I also want them to know I am extremely passionate about protecting and serving my community with 38 years of dedicated public service.

What are the most obvious needs you see about the neighborhood to which you are assigned? What is your plan to help this neighborhood meet those needs?

Officer Mann: My particular zone is not heavily populated but we do experience problems from time to time with dangerous drivers committing serious traffic offenses, transients trespassing on private property, illegal dumping, criminal damage and other-related offenses.

My request is for residents, business owners and visitors to Zone 9 be our eyes, ears and mouth. If they see or hear something, do not be afraid to report it to the Cottonwood Police Department.

We cannot be everywhere at the same time nor are we always at the right place and/or the right time. We need their help and we cannot do anything if we do not know about it.