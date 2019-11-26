OFFERS
Fire department burns house as training tool

The plume of smoke coming from the Mingus Avenue Bridge in Cottonwood area on Monday morning was from a burn of a house as a training event for the Verde Valley Fire District. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: November 26, 2019 3:20 p.m.

The plume of smoke coming from the Mingus Avenue Bridge in Cottonwood area on Monday morning was from a burn of a house on Rocking Horse Ranch Road.

The burn was a training event for the Verde Valley Fire District, involving several other local fire departments. The house fire could be seen from Jerome as if filled the Verde Valley with dark smoke.

News