Holiday Bazaar and Art Expo is Saturday

COTTONWOOD — From 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Nov. 30, join The Muse Art Gallery and The Center for Universal Light for a Holiday Bazaar and Art Expo.

More than 20 local artists will be represented in the expo, each with an incredible range of original and handmade art available. This weekend, The Muse is launching its holiday gift extravaganza, featuring more than 30 locally handmade gift items for less than $50.

It’s a perfect time to support local art and do some holiday shopping. Join us for live art demos, classes and tons of local art.

From noon until 2 p.m., join artist Nancy White for Alcohol Ink Ornament making. This is a perfect class for any age level.

Bring the family and explore the fun of alcohol inks and take home one of a kind ornaments for the holiday season.

Instruction, materials and refreshments included.

Visit the-muse-gallery.com for more information.

The Muse Art Gallery is located at 735 N. Main St. in Cottonwood. For more information, email art@the-muse-gallery.com or call 928-567-3949.