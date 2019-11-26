OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Nov. 26
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Holiday Bazaar and Art Expo is Saturday

Originally Published: November 26, 2019 3:12 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — From 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Nov. 30, join The Muse Art Gallery and The Center for Universal Light for a Holiday Bazaar and Art Expo.

More than 20 local artists will be represented in the expo, each with an incredible range of original and handmade art available. This weekend, The Muse is launching its holiday gift extravaganza, featuring more than 30 locally handmade gift items for less than $50.

It’s a perfect time to support local art and do some holiday shopping. Join us for live art demos, classes and tons of local art.

From noon until 2 p.m., join artist Nancy White for Alcohol Ink Ornament making. This is a perfect class for any age level.

Bring the family and explore the fun of alcohol inks and take home one of a kind ornaments for the holiday season.

Instruction, materials and refreshments included.

Visit the-muse-gallery.com for more information.

The Muse Art Gallery is located at 735 N. Main St. in Cottonwood. For more information, email art@the-muse-gallery.com or call 928-567-3949.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Holiday show at Jerome Artists' Cooperative Gallery
Take a walk in Jerome: Art Walk perfect way to start holiday shopping
Second Saturday Art & Culture Walk comes to Old Town Cottonwood
Jerome galleries begin holiday season
Jerome rolls out red carpet for 1st Saturday Art Walk

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News