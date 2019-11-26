Letter: Too much, too fast for Cornville’s environment

Editor:

I have become aware that there are two massive residential/commercial developments that have been proposed on property between Sedona and Cottonwood along 89A.

These developments would start from Spring Creek Ranch Road and would be adjacent to each other.

Together, these projects could add 10,000 people to the area, and have a devastating impact on our ability to enjoy living in this area and also on the natural environment including our water supply and natural resources.



Spring Creek Ranch seeks to become a Planned Area Development with the ability to add 1900 Manufactured Home lots, 500 Recreational Vehicle sites and other rental units and assisted living. Villa Bellaggio also seeks PAD designation and seeks to add hotel units, homes, rentals, condominiums. They also envision shops, galleries, winery, offices, lakes and parks.



I am not opposed to development. This land is zoned residential and efforts have been made to develop a residential community on these parcels. That is what the community and zoning board determined was the best use of this land. We should all voice our concerns about these PAD requests to Yavapai County as soon as possible. It is essential to preserve our are and curtail unbridled increases in density and overuse of our limited resources.

Michael Yarbrough, Sedona