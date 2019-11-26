Low income student aid helps Oak Creek students

In late-2017, a handful of Cornville residents decided that the community’s low-income K-8 students deserved a helping hand.

A 501(c)(3) since January 2018, Low Income Student Aid — LISA, for short — has served more than 340 Oak Creek School students, according to Eric Wyles, treasurer on the organization’s nine-member board of directors.

“I’ve always felt we need to provide the opportunity to our low-income families and students to be on equal footing with all students,” Wyles said. “This is a way for us to help these students experience the best educational possibilities, and they deserve to participate in athletics.”

According to Wyles, LISA has helped more than 90 students in Fiscal 2020. The non-profit, he said, “wants to have the ability to help many more.”

Low-Income Student Aid helps pay for clothing, food, shoes, coats, fees for extra-curricular activities, preschool tuition, after school care, summer school fees, pay-to-play fees, scholastic books and educational field trip fees. LISA recently wrote a $360 check to cover fees for the school’s volleyball team.

“We’re helping these kids so they don’t have to think about the things they’re missing out on,” said Kelcy Lyons, Low Income Student Aid president.

Duane Wyles, Eric’s father, is special advisor and attorney for LISA. Now age 75, the older Wyles said he “didn’t have financial requirements” when he went to school.

“Everything was furnished by the school,” he said.

The program also provides as assistance “that is reasonably necessary to meet the immediate basic needs of low-income family students,” according to LISA’s description of services.

With four of her students who qualify for LISA benefits, Oak Creek first grade teacher Lyndsay Ludden estimates that each classroom at the Cornville school has “anywhere from three to 14 students” who could qualify for LISA benefits.

Ludden said she has seen first-hand how the program helps the school’s children and families in need.

“Recently an aid request was submitted about a child who was really excited about her birthday celebration and announced she was going to bring in treats for her entire class,” said Ludden, one of the organization’s founding board members. “The mom of this child said she couldn’t afford treats for the entire class. LISA stepped in and provided funding for the little girl to have treats for her birthday celebration. It is stories like this that make this organization so amazing and unique to our community.”

The key to the organization’s sustainability, according to Eric Wyles, is that it is a recognized Arizona Tax Credit Organization.

Individual tax filers can direct as much as $400 to Low Income Student Aid, couples filing joint Arizona tax return can donate as much as $800.

To apply for student aid, to make a donation, or for more information, call LISA at 928-301-3661 or email cornvillelisainc@gmail.com. Also visit facebook.com/CornvilleLisa for more information.

