Obituary: Penny Ann Garside (Pfeifer), 1944-2019

Penny Ann Garside (Pfeifer) was born Oct. 5, 1944 in Hinsdale, Ill.

Penny passed into the arms of our heavenly father, Nov. 16, 2019 in Cottonwood, Arizona in the presence of her loving family.

Penny and her husband moved to Arizona when they were young adults and spent almost 51 years enjoying the Verde Valley and resided in the City of Cottonwood.

Penny was devoted to her Catholic faith and enjoyed helping at the church every chance she could get.

Penny had a great sense of humor and had many hobbies including bingo, bowling, playing cards and gambling, especially if she was winning. She had many adventures and travels over the years with her husband, friends and family.

Penny was a long-time employee for Probuild in Sedona, building many friendships throughout the community and took the opportunity to retire when she had a chance for another adventure with her beloved husband, Keith.





Penny was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; and her three brothers, Roger, Jerry, and John; two grandchildren, K.J. and Rebecca.

Penny is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Keith J. Garside; five children, Keith M. Garside, Dawn Kassab, Debbie Girvin, Jason Garside, Brett Garside and their spouses; her wonderful loving sisters, who she loved very much, Patricia, Dorothy, Mary and Ruth; 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

The family would like to thank Dr. Brenda Howland, her primary care physician, for her compassionate care over all the years and Hospice of the Pines for all the palliative comfort care the past several months at home, including Star and Katie.

A Celebration of Life with Mass will be held for Penny at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Rd., Cottonwood, AZ 86326 on Jan. 11, 2020 at 11 a.m.

A reception immediately after mass will follow in the Immaculate Conception Hall.

Arrangements are being handled by Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood, Arizona. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate, in memory of Penny Ann Garside, to Alzheimer Association Southwest Chapter, 3111 Clear Water Dr., Ste. A, Prescott, AZ 86305.

We will have envelopes available for anyone who needs one the day of the service. Keith, her husband, would like to thank all the family and friends for their countless hours of dedication and love in the care of Penny over the last several years —because of all of you she was able to stay home. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.