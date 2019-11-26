Prescott National Forest agrees to major restoration projects

PRESCOTT NATIONAL FOREST — Sarah Clawson, district ranger for the Prescott National Forest’s Bradshaw and Chino Valley districts has signed Decision Notices and Finding of No Significant Impact statements for the Hassayampa Landscape Restoration Project on the Bradshaw Ranger District and the Chino Landscape Restoration Project on the Chino Valley Ranger District.

The projects, according to Clawson, represent “many years of collaborative planning and analysis with our partners and the public.”

“We will now be able to restore nearly 700,000 acres of public land in the Prescott National Forest,” she said.

According to Clawson, the projects’ implementation “will improve ecosystem health and wildlife habitat, decrease the risk of uncharacteristic, devastating wildfire, and increase the resiliency of these landscapes to climate change and other stressors.”

According to a news release from the Prescott National Forest, the Hassayampa Landscape Restoration Project is designed to improve and maintain the health and resiliency of fire-adapted ecosystems, while simultaneously reducing hazardous fuels that pose a threat to life and property.

The overall project, the release stated, will reduce fuels and restore fire as an ecological process on approximately 234,276 acres located primarily in the southern half of the Bradshaw Ranger District.

The Decision Notice and accompanying supporting documents can be seen on the website on the website fs.usda.gov..

According to the Prescott National Forest, the Chino Landscape Restoration Project is designed to conserve and restore the grassland ecosystem to benefit pronghorn and will emphasize the restoration of fire adapted ecosystems, of which grasslands are a major component on approximately 428,000 of national forest system land within the 484,000-acre project area.

The Decision Notice and accompanying supporting documents can be found on the website fs.usda.gov.

For more information, call the Bradshaw Ranger District at 928-443-8000.