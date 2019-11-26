Thanksgiving storm to have impact across northern Arizona

A winter storm is expected to impact the Verde Valley and much of the rest of northern Arizona on Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

The National Weather Service is discouraging travel from 6 a.m. Thursday to midnight Saturday morning along I-40 through the Flagstaff region, as between with 12 to 27 inches of snow is expected to fall on locations above 6,000 feet in elevation.

Localized amounts up to 40 inches over the highest peaks are possible. Travel will be very difficult to impossible.

Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches are predicted for areas between 4,500 and 6,000 feet, with heavy rain possible at all lower elevations.

Significant reductions in visibility are

possible in all areas.

Afected areas above 4,500 feet include Sedona, Chino Valley, Doney Park,

Flagstaff, Forest Lakes, Fredonia, Grand Canyon, Heber-Overgaard, Jacob Lake, North Rim, Paulden, Prescott, Prescott

Valley, Seligman, Valle and Williams.

Here are some expected snow totals from Thursday to midnight Saturday:

Sedona: 4 to 6 inches







Chino Valley: 4 to 6 inches

Doney Park: 13 to 19 inches

Flagstaff: 21 to 27 inches

Forest Lakes: 28 to 36 inches

Fredonia: 4 to 6 inches

Grand Canyon: 14 to 20 inches

Heber-Overgaard: 9 to 15 inches

Jacob Lake: 15 to 21 inches

North Rim: 22 to 30 inches

Paulden: 3 to 5 inches

Prescott: 8 to 12 inches

Prescott Valley: 4 to 8 inches

Seligman: 5 to 9 inches

Valle: 9 to 13 inches

Williams: 20 to 26 inches